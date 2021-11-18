Latent View Analytics IPO's finalization of the share allotment has been announced today and bidders can check their allotment status online on the stock exchange BSE website here or at the official website of the registrar Link Intime Private Ltd here . The initial public offering (IPO) had received an overwhelming response from all categories of investors.

Latent View Analytics share sale was subscribed a whopping 326.49 times on the last day of subscription. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed a massive 850.66 times while the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 145.48 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 119.44 times.

As per market observers, Latent View Analytics shares premium in the grey market remain strong today at ₹370. The shares of the company are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on November 23, 2021.

The IPO aggregating up to ₹600 crore has a fresh issue of up to ₹474 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹126 crore. Price range for the offer s has been fixed at ₹190-197 per share.

Latent View Analytics provides services ranging from data and analytics consulting to business analytics and insights, advanced predictive analytics, data engineering, and digital solutions.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements of the subsidiary Latent View Analytics Corporation, and investment in subsidiaries to augment their capital base for future growth and general corporate purposes. Latent View Analytics raised ₹267 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale roll-out.

