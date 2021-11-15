Latent View Analytics IPO: How to check share allotment, GMP jumps

Latent View Analytics IPO: After record subscription to the tune of 326.49 times, bidders are eagerly waiting for Latent View Analytics IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 17th November 2021. According to market observers, after record Latent View Analytics IPO subscription, grey market has gone highly bullish in regard to the public issue worth ₹600 crore. Shares of Latent View Analytics are available at a premium of ₹340 in the grey market today.

Latent View Analytics IPO GMP

As mentioned above, Latent View Analytics IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹340, which is ₹50 up from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹290. According to market observers, Latent View Analytics IPO grey market premium went up from ₹190 to ₹290 last week, which was mainly due to the strong response given by investors to the public issue. They said that grey market is highly bullish on the public issue and positive market mood may further continue to boost Latent View Analytics share price the unofficial market as date of share allotment is fast approaching.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers maintained that GMP is nothing but an estimation by the grey market about the listing gain from the public issue. As Latent View Analytics IPO GMP today is ₹340, it simply means that grey market is expecting Latent View Analytics shares to list around ₹537 ( ₹197 + ₹340), which is around 175 per cent higher from its price band of ₹190 to ₹197 per equity share. They said that grey market is signaling fireworks like listing of the public issue.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market premium is an unofficial data and one should not rely much on it. It's company financials that reflects concrete picture of the company fundamentals and hence one should rely on the balance sheet of the company instead of the grey market.

Highlighting the strong points in Latent View Analytics fundamentals; Nitin Shahi, Executive Director at Findoc — a Financial Services Group said, "Latent view is one of the leading companies in the Data Analytics Industry. Company has a strong distribution network and wide client base. Moreover, it has a strong operating and financial profile. Further, data analysis is gaining momentum in India that makes it appear good for a long-term bet."

Latent View Analytics IPO: How to check allotment status online

Once share allotment is announced, bidders are advised to check their application status online by logging in at either BSE website or at the official registrar's website. Official registrar of Latent View Analytics IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. For convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Latent View Analytics shares are likely to list on 23rd November 2021 on both NSE and BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

