Latent View Analytics IPO: How to check share allotment, GMP jumps

As mentioned above, Latent View Analytics IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹340, which is ₹50 up from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹290. According to market observers, Latent View Analytics IPO grey market premium went up from ₹190 to ₹290 last week, which was mainly due to the strong response given by investors to the public issue. They said that grey market is highly bullish on the public issue and positive market mood may further continue to boost Latent View Analytics share price the unofficial market as date of share allotment is fast approaching.

