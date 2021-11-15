Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Latent View Analytics IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details here

Latent View Analytics IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details here

Latent View Analytics IPO became the most subscribed initial share sale in India
1 min read . 08:55 AM IST Livemint

  • Latent View Analytics IPO received an overwhelming response from all categories of investors and got subscribed a whopping 326.49 times

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The initial public offer (IPO) of Latent View Analytics Limited became the most subscribed issue in India as investors rushed to bet on the data analytics company. It received an overwhelming response from all categories of investors and got subscribed a whopping 326.49 times on the last day on Friday.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Latent View Analytics Limited became the most subscribed issue in India as investors rushed to bet on the data analytics company. It received an overwhelming response from all categories of investors and got subscribed a whopping 326.49 times on the last day on Friday.

The IPO aggregating up to 600 crore has a fresh issue of up to 474 crore and an offer for sale of up to 126 crore. Price range for the offer s has been fixed at 190-197 per share. Latent View Analytics raised 267 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.

The IPO aggregating up to 600 crore has a fresh issue of up to 474 crore and an offer for sale of up to 126 crore. Price range for the offer s has been fixed at 190-197 per share. Latent View Analytics raised 267 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Latent View Analytics IPO is expected to take place on Wednesday November 17, 2021 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on November 22, 2021. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Limited, therefore the allotment application can be checked in its website here or on the BSE website here.

As per market observers, Latent View Analytics shares premium (GMP) in the grey market have surged to 345. The shares of the company are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on November 23, 2021. 

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives, working capital requirements of the subsidiary Latent View Analytics Corporation, and investment in subsidiaries to augment their capital base for future growth and general corporate purposes.

The company provides services ranging from data and analytics consulting to business analytics and insights, advanced predictive analytics, data engineering, and digital solutions.

Latent View Analytics witnessed a record subscription, surpassing the IPO of Paras Defence and Space Technologies that received a whopping 304.26 times subscription in September.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All

India’s  top  startups make staff richer by $5 bn this year

Red-hot IPO market lifts i-banking fees

Does it make sense to go for a  car subscription r ...

Brigade Enterprise reports decent earnings in Sep qtr

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!