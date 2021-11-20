Latent View Analytics IPO: GMP signals strong listing of the public issue

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Latent View Analytics IPO: Share allotment of the public issue worth ₹600 crore has been finalised and all eyes are now set on the Latent View Analytics IPO listing date. As the share listing date of Latent View Analytics is expected on 23rd November 2021, grey market is also giving signals about the kind of listing one can expect from the initial offer. As per the market observers, Latent view Analytics shares are available at a premium of ₹345 in the grey market today. They said that such a high premium indicates strong listing of Latent View Analytics shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Market observers said that Latent View Analytics IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹345, which is ₹5 down from its yesterday's GMP of ₹350. However, they maintained that such a high premium in the grey market reflects that grey market is expecting strong listing of the public issue. They said that Latent View Analytics IPO grey market price has remained above ₹300 since its share allotment, which signals that the life sciences public issue may have a strong listing giving high premium to the lucky bidders of the IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What this GMP mean?

Market observers maintained that GMP signals expected listing gain from the public issue. As, Latent View Analytics IPO GMP today is ₹345, it signals that grey market is expecting Latent View Analytics share listing at around ₹542 ( ₹197 + ₹345), which is 175 per cent higher from its price band of ₹190 to ₹197 per equity share. This means, grey market is expecting around 175 per cent listing gain for the lucky bidders who got Latent View Analytics shares through allotment process.

On what fundamentals reflect about Latent View Analytics share listing; Astha Jain, Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "Company is bringing the issue at price band of ₹190-197 per share at P/E multiple of 38 on post issue FY21 EPS (Earning Per Share). Company has recognized leadership position in data and analytics with a wide range of capabilities & has deep and entrenched relationships with blue chip clients across industries and geographies .We like scalable and attractive financial profile of company with strong leadership team guiding capability development and go-to-market strategy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

