Latent View Analytics IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status

Latent View Analytics IPO allotment is likely to be announced on 17th November 2021 i.e. on tomorrow. The public issue worth ₹600 crore got subscribed 326.49 times which is having its impact in the grey market as well. As per the market observers, shares of Latent View Analytics have been appreciating in the grey market. They said that Latent View Analytics share are trading at a premium of ₹370 in the grey market today.

Latent View Analytics IPO GMP

According to market observers, Latent View Analytics IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹370, which is ₹30 up from its yesterday GMP of ₹340. They said that in last one week Latent View Analytics IPO grey markt premium has short up from ₹190 to ₹370 that reflects about the bullish mood of the grey market in regard ot the public issue.

On what this GMP men for the public issue, markt observers said that Latent View Analytics IPO GMP today at ₹370 signals that the market is expecting the public isue to list at ₹567 ( ₹197 + ₹370), which is around 185 per ceht higher from its price band of ₹190 to ₹197 per equity share.

Latent View Analytics share allotment

As Latent View Analytics IPO allotment date is 17th November 2021, bidders are advised to keep an eye on the share allotment process. Once the share allotment is announced, bidder would be able to check their application status online. They can check share allotment status either by logging in at the BSE website or by logging in at the website of its official registrar — Link Intime Private Ltd.

For more convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check share allotment status online.

How to check Latent View Analytics IPO allotment status at BSE

Log in at above-mentioned direct BSE link and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Latent View Analytics IPO;

3] Enter your application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Latent View Analytics IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

How to check Latent View Analytics IPO status at Link Intime

Here is step by step guide to check share allotment status online at Link Intime:

1] Login at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Latent View Analytics IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Latent View Analytics IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Latent View Analytics IPO listing date

Shares of Latent View Analytics are like to get listed on 23rd November 2021. It will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

