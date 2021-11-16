Latent View Analytics IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status

Latent View Analytics IPO allotment is likely to be announced on 17th November 2021 i.e. on tomorrow. The public issue worth ₹600 crore got subscribed 326.49 times which is having its impact in the grey market as well. As per the market observers, shares of Latent View Analytics have been appreciating in the grey market. They said that Latent View Analytics share are trading at a premium of ₹370 in the grey market today.

