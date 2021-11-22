Latent View Analytics IPO: Listing date and what GMP signals

Latent View listing date: Shares of Latent View Analytics is going to list at Indian bourses on 23rd November 2021 and lucky bidders are busy guessing about the listing gain they would get on tomorrow. For such bidders, there is a piece of good news from the grey market. Latent View Analytics share price in the grey market has shot up today. As per the market observers, shares of Latent View are available at a premium of ₹360 in the grey market today.

Latent View IPO GMP

According to market observers, Latent View Analytics IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹360, which is ₹30 up from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹330. Market observers said that for last one week, Latent View grey market price has remained above ₹300 that reflects strong listing expected by the grey market. They went on to add that market sentiment is negative and amid such sluggish market, rise in Latent View IPO GMP is a good sign.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers said that grey market premium is nothing but an expected listing premium in the grey market. As Latent View IPO GMP today is ₹360, this simply means grey market is expecting Latent View shares to list at ₹557 ( ₹197 + ₹360), which is around 182 per cent higher from its price band of ₹190 to ₹197 per equity share. So, grey market is expecting 'stellar debut' for Latent View Analytics shares on tomorrow.

On what balance sheet of Latent View Analytics suggests; Astha Jain, Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "Company is bringing the issue at price band of ₹190-197 per share at P/E multiple of 38 on post issue FY21 EPS (Earning Per Share). Company has recognized leadership position in data and analytics with a wide range of capabilities & has deep and entrenched relationships with blue chip clients across industries and geographies .We like scalable and attractive financial profile of company with strong leadership team guiding capability development and go-to-market strategy."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

