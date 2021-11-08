The IPO of Latent View Analytics opens for public subscription later this week, on November 10. The data and analytics firm has fixed a price band of ₹190-197 a share for its ₹600-crore initial share-sale that is scheduled to conclude on November 12. The lot size is 76 shares. Up to 75% of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

