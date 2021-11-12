Data analytics company Latent View Analytics Ltd became the most subscribed initial public offering (IPO) of the year so far, with the share sale witnessing a subscription frenzy of 338 times, generating bids worth ₹1.13 trillion on the final day.

The issue overtook Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd, which was subscribed nearly 304 times, just a few weeks ago. Before Paras Defence, Salsar Techno Engineering Ltd was the most subscribed issue with 273 times.

The frenzied demand for Latent View IPO comes a couple of days after India’s biggest initial share sale of Paytm was given a cold shoulder by investors, managing to draw just 1.89 times subscription. Paytm raised Rs18,300 crore in its IPO that closed on Wednesday.

The frenzied application was amid a 150% premium for Latent View's shares in the unofficial grey market. The price band set for the issue was at ₹190-197 a share and the current grey market premium is quoting at ₹290 a share, a dealer said.

The Rs600 crore IPO by data analytics firm received strong interest from all investor categories. At 5.30pm, the overall issue attracted bids for 5.72 billion shares against the issue size of 16.90 million shares, excluding the anchor allotment, stock exchange data showed.

The institutional investors category received bids for 1.36 billion shares and the book was subscribed 150.82 times, data showed.

The non-institutional category comprising high networth individuals was subscribed 882 times. Demand from retail individual investors, whose investments cannot exceed ₹2 lakh in an IPO, stood at 123.84 times.

Ahead of the launch of the share sale, analysts had noted that the deal looked reasonably priced at 42.6x FY21 earnings and 43.7x FY22 annualized earnings. Latent View Analytics states Happiest Minds Tech as its peer, which trades at a valuation at 115x FY21 earnings.

Despite modest revenue growth, Latent View has demonstrated healthy earnings growth over the last two years, mainly led by the significant improvement in margins during the period. While the company reported a mere 3% revenue CAGR during FY19-FY21, EBITDA and PAT recorded 20% and 24% CAGR, respectively during the period. Notably, the EBITDA margin has improved from 25.3% in FY19 to 34.2% in FY21.

Further, Latent View’s cumulative operating cash flow and free cash flow stand at Rs220 crore and Rs210 crore, respectively over FY19-FY21, which analysts said is healthy. However, the high attrition rate (26.7% in FY21 and 21.5% in 1QFY22), which led to higher wages and higher other expenditures resulted in EBITDA margin contracting to 30.8% in the first quarter of FY22.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹474 crore and an offer for sale of upto ₹126 crore by its existing shareholder and promoters.

The OFS comprises upto ₹60.15 crore by Adugudi Viswanathan Venkatraman, upto ₹23.52 crore by Gopinath Koteeswaran, upto ₹35 crore by Ramesh Hariharan, upto ₹3.87 crore by Subramanian Ramachandran, upto ₹1.19 crore by Divya Balakrishnan, upto ₹1.15 crore by Rajkumar Kaliyaperumal, upto ₹73.50 lakh by Priya Balakrishnan.

The proceeds from issue worth ₹147.90 crore will be used for funding inorganic growth initiatives; ₹82.40 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements of its material arm LatentView Analytics Corp and ₹130 crore for investment in its arm to augment its capital base for future growth.

The firm is a pure-play data analytics company working with several Fortune 500 companies. It provides services primarily to companies in Technology, CPG and Retail, Industrials, and BFSI industries. It has a diversified client base of 45 active clients worldwide that it served in Fiscal 2021, including 21 of the Fortune 500, three of the Fortune 1000.

