Despite modest revenue growth, Latent View has demonstrated healthy earnings growth over the last two years, mainly led by the significant improvement in margins during the period. While the company reported a mere 3% revenue CAGR during FY19-FY21, EBITDA and PAT recorded 20% and 24% CAGR, respectively during the period. Notably, the EBITDA margin has improved from 25.3% in FY19 to 34.2% in FY21.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}