Latent View Analytics IPO: What GMP hints as all eyes set on share listing date

Latent View IPO listing date is fast approaching as the public issue worth ₹600 crore is expected to hit Indian bourses on 23rd November 2021. Ahead of Latent View Analytics share listing, grey market is signaling strong listing of the public issue. As per the market observers, Latent View Analytics share price is trading at a premium of ₹230 in the grey market today.

Latent View IPO GMP

According to grey market observers, Latent View IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹230, which is ₹15 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹345. However, they maintained that the public issue has been able to maintain its premium in the grey market at a level, which reflects strong listing of the public issue. They said that Latent View Analytics IPO grey market price has been above ₹300 since share allotment was announced. So, one can make a conclusion that grey market is hinting at 'dream debut' of Latent View Analytics shares at Indian bourses.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers maintained that GMP signals expected listing gain from the public issue. As, Latent View Analytics IPO GMP today is ₹330, it signals that grey market is expecting Latent View Analytics share listing at around ₹527 ( ₹197 + ₹330), which is around 165 per cent higher from its price band of ₹190 to ₹197 per equity share. So, the grey market is expecting near 165 per cent listing gain on share listing date.

Speaking on the fundamentals of Latent View Analytics; Astha Jain, Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "Company is bringing the issue at price band of ₹190-197 per share at P/E multiple of 38 on post issue FY21 EPS (Earning Per Share). Company has recognized leadership position in data and analytics with a wide range of capabilities & has deep and entrenched relationships with blue chip clients across industries and geographies .We like scalable and attractive financial profile of company with strong leadership team guiding capability development and go-to-market strategy."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

