Latent View Analytics IPO: What GMP hints as all eyes set on share listing date

According to grey market observers, Latent View IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹230, which is ₹15 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹345. However, they maintained that the public issue has been able to maintain its premium in the grey market at a level, which reflects strong listing of the public issue. They said that Latent View Analytics IPO grey market price has been above ₹300 since share allotment was announced. So, one can make a conclusion that grey market is hinting at 'dream debut' of Latent View Analytics shares at Indian bourses.

