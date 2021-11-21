Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Latent View Analytics IPO: What GMP hints as all eyes set on share listing date

Latent View Analytics IPO: What GMP hints as all eyes set on share listing date

Latent View Analytics IPO GMP today is 330, it signals that grey market is expecting Latent View Analytics share listing at around 527 ( 197 + 330), believe market observers. Photo: Courtesy Latent View Analytics website
2 min read . 11:01 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Latent View IPO GMP today is 230, which is 15 lower from its yesterday's grey market premium of 345, said market observers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Latent View IPO listing date is fast approaching as the public issue worth 600 crore is expected to hit Indian bourses on 23rd November 2021. Ahead of Latent View Analytics share listing, grey market is signaling strong listing of the public issue. As per the market observers, Latent View Analytics share price is trading at a premium of 230 in the grey market today.

Latent View IPO listing date is fast approaching as the public issue worth 600 crore is expected to hit Indian bourses on 23rd November 2021. Ahead of Latent View Analytics share listing, grey market is signaling strong listing of the public issue. As per the market observers, Latent View Analytics share price is trading at a premium of 230 in the grey market today.

Latent View IPO GMP

Latent View IPO GMP

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to grey market observers, Latent View IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 230, which is 15 lower from its yesterday's GMP of 345. However, they maintained that the public issue has been able to maintain its premium in the grey market at a level, which reflects strong listing of the public issue. They said that Latent View Analytics IPO grey market price has been above 300 since share allotment was announced. So, one can make a conclusion that grey market is hinting at 'dream debut' of Latent View Analytics shares at Indian bourses.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers maintained that GMP signals expected listing gain from the public issue. As, Latent View Analytics IPO GMP today is 330, it signals that grey market is expecting Latent View Analytics share listing at around 527 ( 197 + 330), which is around 165 per cent higher from its price band of 190 to 197 per equity share. So, the grey market is expecting near 165 per cent listing gain on share listing date.

Speaking on the fundamentals of Latent View Analytics; Astha Jain, Research Analyst at Hem Securities said, "Company is bringing the issue at price band of 190-197 per share at P/E multiple of 38 on post issue FY21 EPS (Earning Per Share). Company has recognized leadership position in data and analytics with a wide range of capabilities & has deep and entrenched relationships with blue chip clients across industries and geographies .We like scalable and attractive financial profile of company with strong leadership team guiding capability development and go-to-market strategy."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

MINT PREMIUM See All

How realistic is getting $100 billion FDI every year?

A Swiss army knife strategy for MFs to reduce your tax bill

Movies bear the cross for stars talking politics

Get ready for a sustained spell of inflation

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!