Latent View Analytics IPO: What GMP indicates after share allotment

According to market observers, Latent View Analytics IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹350, which is ₹10 lower from its yesterday's GMP of ₹360. Market observers said that such dip in grey market price of Latent View Analytics IPO is not a worry for those who got Latent View Analytics shares through allotment process because it still reflects strong listing at around 75 per cent premium on the listing date. They went on to add that after the closure of subscription, it GMP of public issue goes down but in the case of Latent View Analytics IPO, it went on to go further northward. They said this could happen because of the strong response given by the investors and expected strong listing of the public issue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}