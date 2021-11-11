Latent View Analytics IPO: What GMP signals on second day of subscription

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Latent View Analytics IPO (initial public offering) opened for subscription on 10th November 2021 and it will remain open for subscription till 12th November 2021. After first day of bidding, the public issue worth ₹600 crore got subscribed 6.39 times. The public issue of analytics services provider company got subscribed 31.62 times in the retail category, 0.15 times in the QIB category, and 2.42 times in the NII category. Such rave response to the public offer has gone down well in the grey market as well. Shares of Latent View Analytics are trading at a premium of ₹285 in the grey market today.

According to market observers, Latent View Analytics IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹285, which is ₹55 up from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹230. Market observers went on to add that the rise in Latent View Analytics IPO grey market price can be attributed to the strong response being given by investors in first day of bidding. They said that grey market may continue to remain bullish on the public offer if second days subscription manages to maintain its first day's bidding momentum.

After remaining steady at ₹230 for last two days, Latent View Analytics IPO GMP today rose to ₹285, which means grey market is expecting this public issue to list at around ₹482 — around 145 per cent higher from its price band of ₹190 to ₹197 per equity share.

So, on second day of Latent View Analytics IPO subscription, grey market is signaling strong listing of the public issue. However, one should look at the financials of the company as well because it gives clear and concrete picture of the business.

The tentative date for allotment of shares is 17th November 2021 and likely listing date for the public issue is 23rd November 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

