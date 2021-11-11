Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Latent View Analytics IPO: What GMP signals on second day of subscription

On second day of Latent View Analytics IPO subscription, grey market is signaling strong listing of the public issue, believe market observers.
2 min read . 10:08 AM IST Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Latent View Analytics IPO GMP today is 285, which is 55 up from its yesterday's grey market premium of 230

Latent View Analytics IPO (initial public offering) opened for subscription on 10th November 2021 and it will remain open for subscription till 12th November 2021. After first day of bidding, the public issue worth 600 crore got subscribed 6.39 times. The public issue of analytics services provider company got subscribed 31.62 times in the retail category, 0.15 times in the QIB category, and 2.42 times in the NII category. Such rave response to the public offer has gone down well in the grey market as well. Shares of Latent View Analytics are trading at a premium of 285 in the grey market today.

Latent View Analytics IPO GMP

According to market observers, Latent View Analytics IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 285, which is 55 up from its yesterday's grey market premium of 230. Market observers went on to add that the rise in Latent View Analytics IPO grey market price can be attributed to the strong response being given by investors in first day of bidding. They said that grey market may continue to remain bullish on the public offer if second days subscription manages to maintain its first day's bidding momentum.

What this GMP mean?

After remaining steady at 230 for last two days, Latent View Analytics IPO GMP today rose to 285, which means grey market is expecting this public issue to list at around 482 — around 145 per cent higher from its price band of 190 to 197 per equity share.

So, on second day of Latent View Analytics IPO subscription, grey market is signaling strong listing of the public issue. However, one should look at the financials of the company as well because it gives clear and concrete picture of the business.

Latent View Analytics IPO subscribe or not

Advising investors to subscribe Latent View Analytics IPO; Astha Jain, Research Analyst at HEM Securities said, "Company is bringing the issue at price band of 190-197 per share at P/E multiple of 38 on post issue FY21 EPS. Company has recognized leadership position in data and analytics with a wide range of capabilities & has deep and entrenched relationships with blue chip clients across industries and geographies .We like scalable and attractive financial profile of company with strong leadership team guiding capability development and go-to-market strategy. Hence we recommend “Subscribe" on issue for both listing gain & long term purpose."

Latent View Analytics IPO dates

The tentative date for allotment of shares is 17th November 2021 and likely listing date for the public  issue is 23rd November 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

