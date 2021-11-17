Latent View Analytics share allotment today. How to check application status

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Latent View Analytics IPO allotment can be announced anytime today because Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the public issue suggests that likely date for finalization of share allotment is 17th November 2021. Once share allotment of Latent View Analytics is announced, bidders will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the IPO registrar. The official registrar of the Latent View Analytics IPO is Link Intime Private Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Latent View Analytics IPO allotment can be announced anytime today because Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the public issue suggests that likely date for finalization of share allotment is 17th November 2021. Once share allotment of Latent View Analytics is announced, bidders will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the IPO registrar. The official registrar of the Latent View Analytics IPO is Link Intime Private Ltd.

Links to check Latent View Analytics IPO allotment status {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Links to check Latent View Analytics IPO allotment status Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As mentioned above, bidders can either check their application status at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of Link Intime Private Ltd — linkintime.co.in. For more convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and check share allotment status online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check Latent View Analytics IPO allotment status at Link Intime

Those bidders, who want to check their application status at the official website of Link Intime. They can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the step by step guide given below:

1] Login at direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Select Latent View Analytics IPO;

4] Click at 'Search' option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Latent View Analytics IPO application status will become available on the computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

How to check Latent View Analytics IPO allotment status at BSE

To check Latent View Analytics IPO allotment status at BSE website, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the step by step guide given below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Latent View Analytics IPO;

3] Enter your application number; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Latent View Analytics IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}