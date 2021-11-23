Latent View Analytics shares more than double in stock market debut

“The company saw a bumper response from the investors where the IPO got subscribed 326 times. The investors who got the allotment can put a stop loss of ₹450 and hold the stock with a long-term view, while the new investors should look for a dip to buy the stock. It is the first of its kind to get listed in the Indian stock market with no apple to apple peers. So it has a first-mover advantage which is backed by strong management and fundamentals with increasing margins. There is a risk of revenue concentration and the revenue growth has been muted in the last three years. However, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15-20% in the next 3 years which will aid the company's revenue," said Parth Nyati, founder of Tradingo.

