Latent View shares are going to hit Indian bourses today. According to stock market experts, one can expect stellar debut of the public issue despite negative sentiments at the primary market. They went on to add that Latent View share price may open around ₹450 to ₹500 per share levels, delivering up to 150 per cent listing gain to the lucky bidders, who got Latent View shares through allotment process.

Speaking on Latent View Analytics IPO listing; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The sentiments of primary markets have shunned amid blunder of Paytm listing but it is expected that small size issues who got robust subscription may revive the sentiments. On the valuation front, the issue looks priced at a higher side at asking PE of 38. However, the company enjoys 34 per cent EBITDA margins which is working in their favour. Owing to robust subscription in all categories, a stellar debut is expected for Latent View Analytics and we may see listing above ₹450 to ₹500."

Echoing with Abhay Doshi's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Latent View Analytics share price may open today with listing premium of 135 per cent to 150 per cent. The public issue may list in the price range of ₹460 to ₹495 against its price band of ₹190 to ₹197 per equity share."

Speaking on Latent View IPO listing gain; Nitin Shahi, Executive Director of Findoc said, "Latent View is one of the leading companies in the Data Analytics Industry. The company is equipped with well established structures and strong fundamentals. Due to the positive sentiment around the stock, latent view IPO has been subscribed more than 300 times. Considering the market also playing in the range, the following IPO can turn out to be a profitable venture for its investors. The shares offered for sale were around 126 crores where as the fresh issue of shares aggregates up to 474 crores. One can expect a bumper opening on the stock exchange with a positive return between 150 per cent to 175 per cent."

Latent View Analytics share will get listed at both NSE and BSE at 10:00 AM today.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

