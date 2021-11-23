Latent View share listing today. Experts predict 'stellar' debut

Speaking on Latent View IPO listing gain; Nitin Shahi, Executive Director of Findoc said, "Latent View is one of the leading companies in the Data Analytics Industry. The company is equipped with well established structures and strong fundamentals. Due to the positive sentiment around the stock, latent view IPO has been subscribed more than 300 times. Considering the market also playing in the range, the following IPO can turn out to be a profitable venture for its investors. The shares offered for sale were around 126 crores where as the fresh issue of shares aggregates up to 474 crores. One can expect a bumper opening on the stock exchange with a positive return between 150 per cent to 175 per cent."