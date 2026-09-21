Latest GMP compared: NSE IPO vs Sonaselection India IPO - Last day to apply today | Share listing price prediction

NSE IPO vs Sonaselection India IPO: NSE IPO and Sonaselection India IPO have entered their last day of bidding on Monday. Both mainboard IPOs opened for bidding on 17 September and will close on 21 September.

NSE IPO vs Sonaselection IPO - Subscription status NSE IPO has has been subscribed 1.15 times so far, with investors placing bids for 10.16 crore shares against the 8.86 crore shares available for subscription. The retail investor portion has been subscribed 0.69 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category has received 1.46 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment has been subscribed 1.32 times.

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Meanwhile, Sonaselection India IPO has been booked 0.90 times so far. The retail category has received 1.29 times, while NIIs and QIBs have been subscribed 0.60 times and 0.46 times, respectively.

NSE IPO vs Sonaselection IPO - GMP today The GMP of NSE IPO has fallen to its lowest level since the price band announcement. NSE IPO GMP has fallen from ₹285 to ₹48, resulting in a decrease of ₹237.

On the other hand, GMP of Sonaselection IPO is also trading flat at ₹0 in the grey market, as per Investorgain. During this period, the premium has fluctuated between a low of ₹0 and a high of ₹8.

NSE IPO vs Sonaselection IPO - Share listing price prediction The GMP of NSE IPO, which is currently trending downwards, indicates a dull listing, with estimated listing price of ₹1833, which is 2.69% higher than the IPO price of ₹1785.

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The GMP trend for the Sonaselection IPO remains weak, with the estimated listing price at ₹99, in line with its IPO price.

NSE IPO details The NSE IPO will close for subscription on Monday, September 21. The price band has been set at ₹1,700– ₹1,785 per equity share, with each share having a face value of Re 1. The IPO lot size is 8 equity shares, and investors can bid in multiples of 8 shares thereafter.

The allotment for the NSE IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, September 22. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants are likely to be processed on Wednesday, September 23, while shares allotted to successful investors are expected to be credited to their demat accounts on the same day.

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NSE has scaled down the size of its proposed initial public offering, reducing the number of shares on offer to 12.644 crore from the previously planned 14.89 crore shares, according to the red herring prospectus filed in Mumbai late Thursday.

Following the revision, the issue will account for approximately 5.1% of NSE’s total equity capital, compared with nearly 6% under the earlier proposal. The IPO comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of existing shares and does not include any fresh issue of equity shares.

As the IPO is entirely an OFS, the proceeds from the issue, after deducting offer-related expenses, will go to the selling shareholders. The primary objective of the offering is to facilitate the OFS and enable NSE’s equity shares to be listed on the BSE.

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Sonaselection India IPO details The ₹141.57-crore public issue will remain open for subscription through September 21, 2026. The book-built IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.43 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The share allotment is likely to be finalised on September 22, with the company’s shares expected to list on September 24. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE.

The IPO has fixed a price band of ₹94–99 per share, with a lot size of 150 shares. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors will need to invest a minimum of ₹14,850 to bid for one lot.

The company plans to deploy ₹80 crore from the net proceeds towards the repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings. The move is aimed at strengthening its financial position and reducing its debt burden.

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Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is acting as the registrar to the IPO.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.