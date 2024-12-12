LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024 : Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO: Healthcare provider raises ₹1,120 crore from anchor investors ahead of issue

1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 12:15 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers