IPO News Today Live Updates: Sai Life Sciences IPO: GMP, subscription status, should you apply as the issue ends today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Sai Life Sciences IPO price band is fixed at ₹522 to ₹549 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹3,042.62 crore from the public issue.
- Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market today
- IPO GMP: The Indian primary market is active with five mainboard IPOs. Vishal Mega Mart, Mobikwik, and Sai Life Sciences IPOs will close on December 13. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO closes on December 16, while the International Gemmological Institute IPO closes on December 17.
- Mobikwik IPO aims to raise ₹572 crore with a price range of ₹265 to ₹279 per share. The issue has seen strong investor interest, being subscribed 20.41 times by the second day. Retail investors can invest a minimum of ₹14,787 for one lot of 53 shares.
- International Gemmological Institute IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, International Gemmological Institute shares are available at a premium of ₹133 in the grey market today