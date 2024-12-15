Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 13 2024 15:59:53
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,681.95 4.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.95 -1.26%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,273.35 0.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 470.15 2.07%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 357.30 0.52%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  IPO News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024 : Upcoming IPO: Innovision files fresh DRHP with SEBI, reduces issue size to 255 crore. Check details
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024 : Upcoming IPO: Innovision files fresh DRHP with SEBI, reduces issue size to ₹255 crore. Check details

2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

IPO News Today Live Updates: Upcoming IPO: Innovision files fresh DRHP with SEBI, reduces issue size to ₹255 crore. Check detailsPremium
IPO News Today Live Updates: Upcoming IPO: Innovision files fresh DRHP with SEBI, reduces issue size to 255 crore. Check details

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2024, 10:34:48 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Upcoming IPO: Innovision files fresh DRHP with SEBI, reduces issue size to ₹255 crore. Check details

  • Upcoming IPO: Innovision Limited, a key player in manpower and toll plaza management services, has refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for an IPO after SEBI returned the earlier submission on September 30.
Read the full story here

15 Dec 2024, 10:19:48 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Upcoming IPOs, listings next week: 3 mainboard, 3 SME IPOs; Mobikwik, Vishal Mega Mart among 12 stocks to debut

  • Twelve new listings are anticipated next week, including IPOs from Dhanlaxmi Crop Science, Mobikwik, and several SME stocks. The IPO activities span from December 16 to December 30, with multiple stock debuts on the NSE and BSE platforms.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue