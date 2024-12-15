IPO News Today Live Updates: Upcoming IPO: Innovision files fresh DRHP with SEBI, reduces issue size to 255 crore. Check details

LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024 : Upcoming IPO: Innovision files fresh DRHP with SEBI, reduces issue size to ₹255 crore. Check details

2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2024, 10:34 AM IST

IPO News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers