IPO News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024 : Upcoming IPO: Innovision files fresh DRHP with SEBI, reduces issue size to 255 crore. Check details

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
IPO News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

IPO News Today Live Updates: Upcoming IPO: Innovision files fresh DRHP with SEBI, reduces issue size to 255 crore. Check details

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2024, 10:34 AM IST IPO News Today Live: Upcoming IPO: Innovision files fresh DRHP with SEBI, reduces issue size to ₹255 crore. Check details

  • Upcoming IPO: Innovision Limited, a key player in manpower and toll plaza management services, has refiled its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for an IPO after SEBI returned the earlier submission on September 30.
15 Dec 2024, 10:19 AM IST IPO News Today Live: Upcoming IPOs, listings next week: 3 mainboard, 3 SME IPOs; Mobikwik, Vishal Mega Mart among 12 stocks to debut

  • Twelve new listings are anticipated next week, including IPOs from Dhanlaxmi Crop Science, Mobikwik, and several SME stocks. The IPO activities span from December 16 to December 30, with multiple stock debuts on the NSE and BSE platforms.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.