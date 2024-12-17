Explore
IPO News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024 : Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share application status
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024 : Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share application status

3 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

IPO News Today Live Updates: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share application status
IPO News Today Live Updates: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share application status (https://www.ventivehospitality.com/)

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:22:13 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share application status

  • Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment can be checked online through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO registrar.
Read the full story here

17 Dec 2024, 09:16:28 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Carraro India IPO: Price band set at ₹668-704 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

  • Carraro India IPO: Carraro India Limited sets IPO price band at 668 to 704 per equity share. Subscription opens on December 20 and closes on December 24, with anchor investor allocation on December 19.
Read the full story here

17 Dec 2024, 08:47:36 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Ventive Hospitality IPO: Price band set at ₹610-643 per share; check key dates, issue details, more

  • Ventive Hospitality IPO: The IPO price band for Ventive Hospitality Limited is fixed at 610 to 643 per share. The subscription period starts on December 20 and ends on December 24, with anchor allocations on December 19.
Read the full story here

