Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IPO News Today Live: Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share application status
- Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment can be checked online through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO registrar.
IPO News Today Live: Carraro India IPO: Price band set at ₹668-704 per share; check key dates, issue details, more
- Carraro India IPO: Carraro India Limited sets IPO price band at ₹668 to ₹704 per equity share. Subscription opens on December 20 and closes on December 24, with anchor investor allocation on December 19.
IPO News Today Live: Ventive Hospitality IPO: Price band set at ₹610-643 per share; check key dates, issue details, more
- Ventive Hospitality IPO: The IPO price band for Ventive Hospitality Limited is fixed at ₹610 to ₹643 per share. The subscription period starts on December 20 and ends on December 24, with anchor allocations on December 19.