IPO News Today Live Updates: IPO GMP, listing date: Ventive Hospitality, Senores Pharmaceuticals to Carraro India - what grey market signals?

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IPO News Today Live: IPO GMP, listing date: Ventive Hospitality, Senores Pharmaceuticals to Carraro India - what grey market signals?
- IPO GMP, listing date: Ventive Hospitality, Senores Pharmaceuticals, and Carraro India IPOs will list on December 30. Senores Pharmaceuticals has a 93.69 times subscription, while Ventive shows a positive grey market premium. Carraro India remains at its issue price with no premium observed.
IPO News Today Live: Upcoming IPOs: One mainboard, SME IPO to hit Dalal Street next week; Six share listing in focus
- Upcoming IPOs: The Indian IPO market is thriving in 2024 with a significant increase in equity issuances. Upcoming IPOs include Indo Farm Equipment and Technichem Organics, both opening for subscription on December 31.