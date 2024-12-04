Hello User
IPO News Today Live Updates on December 4, 2024 : Nisus Finance Services IPO booked 1.19x on the first bidding day so far, retail investors steal the show; check GMP

IPO News Today Live Updates on December 4, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

Latest news on December 4, 2024: Nisus Finance Services IPO opened today, with a price range of 170 to 180 per share.

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 02:32 PM IST IPO News Today Live: Nisus Finance Services IPO booked 1.19x on the first bidding day so far, retail investors steal the show; check GMP

  • Nisus Finance Services IPO opened on December 4 and closes on December 6, priced between 170 and 180 per share. The company, offering financial services since 2013, is valued at 429.81 crore, targeting long-term investors despite inherent risks in the SME segment.
Read the full story here

