IPO News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025 : Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO : Price band set at 401-425 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on February 10, 2025: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

Latest news on February 10, 2025: Quality Power IPO price band: The Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 401 to 425 per equity share of the face value of 10.

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST IPO News Today Live: Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO : Price band set at ₹401-425 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

  • Quality Power IPO price band: Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO price band is set at 401 to 425 per share. Subscription opens on February 14 and closes on February 18. Anchor investor allocation is on February 13, with a lot size of 26 shares.
