Fri Feb 14 2025 15:59:54
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.25 -0.50%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.40 -1.32%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 996.75 -1.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 722.00 -0.73%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 410.55 0.18%
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on February 16, 2025 : Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check share allotment status

1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on February 16, 2025: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

Latest news on February 16, 2025: Hexaware Technologies IPO price band: The Hexaware Technologies Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹674 to ₹708 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. (https://hexaware.com/)Premium
Latest news on February 16, 2025: Hexaware Technologies IPO price band: The Hexaware Technologies Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 674 to 708 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. (https://hexaware.com/)

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2025, 10:31:48 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Hexaware Technologies IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check share allotment status

  • Hexaware Technologies IPO GMP today is +1. This indicates Hexaware Technologies IPO share price was trading at a premium of 1 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Read the full story here

