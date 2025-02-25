IPO News Today Live Updates: Tata Capital approves plans for IPO

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.
IPO News Today Live: Tata Capital approves plans for IPO
- Tata Capital has approved an initial public offering to issue 230 million new shares, while current shareholders will sell their stakes through the offer for sale method.
IPO News Today Live: HP Telecom India IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online
- HP Telecom India IPO allotment will be finalised today, February 25. Investors can check their allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd's portal. The IPO subscription was 1.91 times. Shares will be credited on February 27, with refunds for non-allottees starting the same day.
IPO News Today Live: Shreenath Paper IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points
