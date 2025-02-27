Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 27 2025 09:25:48
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 658.00 -0.57%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.75 0.51%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 294.40 1.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 711.60 0.08%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 254.25 -0.64%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  IPO News Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025 : Beezaasan Explotech IPO allotment in focus today; check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025 : Beezaasan Explotech IPO allotment in focus today; check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2025, 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on February 27, 2025: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

Latest news on February 27, 2025: Beezaasan Explotech IPO allotment date today: Beezaasan Explotech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, February 27). (https://beezaasan.com/)Premium
Latest news on February 27, 2025: Beezaasan Explotech IPO allotment date today: Beezaasan Explotech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, February 27). (https://beezaasan.com/)

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2025, 09:09:34 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Beezaasan Explotech IPO allotment in focus today; check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

  • Beezaasan Explotech IPO allotment will be finalised today, February 27. Investors can check their allotment status via Kfin Technologies Ltd. The IPO was subscribed 5.43 times before closing on February 25, with refunds starting February 28 for those not allocated shares.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue