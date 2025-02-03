IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IPO News Today Live: Malpani Pipes IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online
- Malpani Pipes IPO allotment is finalized today, with investors able to check their status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. The IPO was subscribed 146.93 times. Shares will be credited to demat accounts today, while refunds will also begin for those not allocated shares.