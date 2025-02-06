Explore
IPO News Today Live Updates on February 6, 2025 : Upcoming IPO: Carlyle-promoted Hexaware Technologies IPO sets price band at ₹674-708 apiece; check issue details, more
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on February 6, 2025 : Upcoming IPO: Carlyle-promoted Hexaware Technologies IPO sets price band at ₹674-708 apiece; check issue details, more

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2025, 06:11 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on February 6, 2025: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

Latest news on February 6, 2025: Upcoming IPO: Hexaware Technologies IPO price band: The Hexaware Technologies Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹674 to ₹708 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. (https://hexaware.com/)Premium
Latest news on February 6, 2025: Upcoming IPO: Hexaware Technologies IPO price band: The Hexaware Technologies Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 674 to 708 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. (https://hexaware.com/)

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 06:11:36 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Upcoming IPO: Carlyle-promoted Hexaware Technologies IPO sets price band at ₹674-708 apiece; check issue details, more

  • Upcoming IPO: Hexaware Technologies IPO will open for subscription from February 12 to 14, with shares priced between 674 and 708. The company plans to raise 8,750 crore through an offer-for-sale, focusing on qualified institutional buyers.
Read the full story here

