IPO News Today Live: Upcoming IPO: Carlyle-promoted Hexaware Technologies IPO sets price band at ₹674-708 apiece; check issue details, more
- Upcoming IPO: Hexaware Technologies IPO will open for subscription from February 12 to 14, with shares priced between ₹674 and ₹708. The company plans to raise ₹8,750 crore through an offer-for-sale, focusing on qualified institutional buyers.