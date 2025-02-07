Explore
IPO News Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025 : Hexaware Technologies IPO opens next week: From risks to financials — 10 key things to know from RHP
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025 : Hexaware Technologies IPO opens next week: From risks to financials — 10 key things to know from RHP

2 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2025, 06:08 PM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on February 7, 2025: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

IPO News Today Live Updates: Hexaware Technologies IPO opens next week: From risks to financials — 10 key things to know from RHP
IPO News Today Live Updates: Hexaware Technologies IPO opens next week: From risks to financials — 10 key things to know from RHP

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 06:08:59 PM IST

IPO News Today Live: Hexaware Technologies IPO opens next week: From risks to financials — 10 key things to know from RHP

  • Hexaware Technologies' IPO will open on February 12, aiming to raise 8,750 crore through an offer for sale of 12.36 crore shares. The price range is set between 674 and 708, with a 50% allocation for qualified institutional buyers and a 67 discount for eligible employees.
Read the full story here

07 Feb 2025, 04:50:18 PM IST

IPO News Today Live: Ajax Engineering IPO: From key dates to key risks, here are 10 things you should know before investing

  • Ajax Engineering IPO: The Rs1269.35 crore issue opens on 10 February' 2025. From financials to GMP, here are 10 things to know from the RHP, before investing
Read the full story here

