Thu Jan 02 2025 10:32:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.00 0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 750.80 0.21%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 300.65 0.12%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,224.15 0.20%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 790.80 -0.32%
IPO News Today Live Updates on January 2, 2025 : Anya Polytech share price lists with 22% premium at ₹17.10 apiece on NSE SME
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on January 2, 2025 : Anya Polytech share price lists with 22% premium at ₹17.10 apiece on NSE SME

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on January 2, 2025: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

IPO News Today Live Updates: Anya Polytech share price lists with 22% premium at ₹17.10 apiece on NSE SME
IPO News Today Live Updates: Anya Polytech share price lists with 22% premium at 17.10 apiece on NSE SME (https://www.indofarm.in/cranes/)

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 10:19:24 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Anya Polytech share price lists with 22% premium at ₹17.10 apiece on NSE SME

  • Anya Polytech shares extended gains after the strong listing and were locked at 5% upper circuit at 17.95 apiece.
Read the full story here

02 Jan 2025, 09:25:28 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Indo Farm Equipment IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status, allotment date, listing date to review. Apply or not?

  • Indo Farm Equipment IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are trading at a premium of 45% in the grey market today
Read the full story here

