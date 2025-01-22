Explore
IPO News Today Live Updates on January 22, 2025 : Rikhav Securities share price list with stellar 90% premium at 163.40 on the BSE SME: Hits another 5% upper circuit
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on January 22, 2025 : Rikhav Securities share price list with stellar 90% premium at ₹163.40 on the BSE SME: Hits another 5% upper circuit

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on January 22, 2025: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

IPO News Today Live Updates: Rikhav Securities share price list with stellar 90% premium at ₹163.40 on the BSE SME: Hits another 5% upper circuit (Photo: Courtesy company)Premium
IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 10:04:59 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Rikhav Securities share price list with stellar 90% premium at ₹163.40 on the BSE SME: Hits another 5% upper circuit

  • Rikhav Securities share price listed with stellar 90% premium at 163.40 on the BSE SME on Wednesday marking a very strong debut. The subscription response received by the issue and the Grey Market Premium had indicated toward good listing gains 
Read the full story here

22 Jan 2025, 09:30:26 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Denta Water and Infra IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

  • Denta Water and Infra IPO GMP: According to stock market observers, Denta Water and Infra Limited shares are available at a premium of 166 in the grey market today
Read the full story here

