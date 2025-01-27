Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates: Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO: Here’s what GMP signals ahead of issue opening on Wednesday, January 29

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST IPO News Today Live: Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO: Here’s what GMP signals ahead of issue opening on Wednesday, January 29

  • Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO opens on January 29 and closes on January 31, with a price band of 382 to 402 per share. The company offers diverse eye care services and aims to raise 300 crore through the IPO for debt repayment and acquisitions.
Read the full story here

27 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST IPO News Today Live: Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, steps to check allotment status online

  • Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment status online can be checked through the websites of BSE and NSE, and the official portal of IPO registrar. Integrated Registry Management Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.
Read the full story here

