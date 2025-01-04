Explore
IPO News Today Live Updates on January 4, 2025 : Star-studded IPO: From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh, to Tiger Shroff. How much celebs have invested in this realty IPO

IPO News Today Live Updates on January 4, 2025: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

Latest news on January 4, 2025: Sri Lotus Developers and Realty IPO has garnered interest of several bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, etc.

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

  • The IPO sector in India is thriving, attracting Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have invested in Sri Lotus Developers. The company aims to raise 792 crore through its upcoming IPO, which has also drawn interest from notable investors like Ashish Kacholia.
