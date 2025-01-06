Explore
IPO News Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025 : Standard Glass Lining IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025 : Standard Glass Lining IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on January 6, 2025: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

Latest news on January 6, 2025: Standard Glass Lining IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. (https://www.standardglr.com/)

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:36:37 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Standard Glass Lining IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

  • Standard Glass Lining IPO launched today, seeking 410.05 crore with shares priced between 133 to 140. Market analysts endorse a 'subscribe' rating based on the company's growth strategy and strong financial metrics.
Read the full story here

