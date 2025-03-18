Explore
IPO News Today highlights on March 18, 2025 : Upcoming IPO: Pine Labs plans IPO by second half of 2025 despite weak stock market mood
IPO News Today highlights on March 18, 2025 : Upcoming IPO: Pine Labs plans IPO by second half of 2025 despite weak stock market mood

Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today highlights on March 18, 2025: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

Latest news on March 18, 2025: FILE PHOTO: A worker uses a Pine Labs machine for transaction at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, REUTERS (REUTERS)

IPO News Today highlights: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 03:39:01 PM IST

IPO News Today Live: Upcoming IPO: Pine Labs plans IPO by second half of 2025 despite weak stock market mood

  • Pine Labs plans a $1 billion IPO in 2025, combining fresh capital and existing investor sales. Last valued at $5 billion, it aims to diversify income and enhance tech solutions for banks. Despite market challenges, CEO Rau remains confident about going public.
