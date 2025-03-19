IPO News Today highlights on March 19, 2025 : Divine Hira Jewellers IPO booked 3.93x on Day 3 so far led by retail investors; check GMP, subscription status, more

IPO News Today highlights: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Divine Hira Jewellers IPO opened for subscriptions on March 17 and closes today, March 19. Priced at ₹90 per share, it has received bids for 1,31,29,600 shares, with a subscription status of 3.91 times. The IPO will raise ₹31.84 crore through 35,37,600 shares.
- Paradeep Parivahan IPO opened on March 17 and closes today. The price band is set at ₹93 to ₹98 per share, with bids for a minimum of 1,200 shares. The IPO is oversubscribed, with a current subscription status of 1.19 times.
- Super Iron Foundry debuted on BSE SME at ₹107.95, slightly below its IPO price of ₹108. The IPO, which opened on March 11, had a subscription rate of 1.56 times, with plans for proceeds to support working capital and corporate functions.