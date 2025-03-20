IPO News Today Live Updates: Verisure IPO: PE firm H&F picks Goldman, Morgan Stanley for one of Europe's largest public offers

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- IPO Watch: Hellman & Friedman has selected Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to lead the IPO of security firm Verisure, potentially boosting the European IPO market, which has been sluggish. The listing could take place in major cities like London and Amsterdam.
- CoreWeave IPO: The Nvidia-backed AI startup has sealed two sizable deals ahead of its listing, including a pact to deliver AI infrastructure to OpenAI Inc. for up to $11.9 billion
- Grand Continent Hotels IPO is open for subscription from March 20 to March 24, with a price band of ₹107 to ₹113 per share. The company operates 19 hotels in India and plans to use IPO proceeds for loan repayment and expansion.
- Divine Hira Jewellers IPO allotment will be finalized today. Investors can check their status on Bigshare Services. The IPO had a subscription rate of 3.93 times, with shares credited to demat accounts on March 21 and listing on NSE SME set for March 24.
- Paradeep Parivahan IPO allotment will be finalized today, March 20. Investors can check their allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd's portal. The subscription was 1.78 times. Shares allocated will be credited to demat accounts on March 21, with refunds starting the same day.