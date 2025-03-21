IPO News Today Live Updates: IPO Watch: SSF Plastics India files draft papers with SEBI for 550 crore IPO

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- IPO Watch: SSF Plastics India Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus for an IPO with SEBI. The company reported a profit of ₹15.19 crore and revenue of ₹397.41 crore for six months ending September 2024. The IPO aims to raise ₹550 crore.
- Active Infrastructures IPO is open from March 21 to March 25, with a price band of ₹178 to ₹181 apiece. The company, established in 2007, focuses on civil construction, particularly infrastructure projects across India. The IPO aims to raise funds for working capital and other corporate needs.
- Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah has submitted draft IPO papers to Sebi via a confidential pre-filing route, allowing discretion on public details. Founded in 2020, it aims to provide accessible education. The pre-filing does not ensure an IPO, unlike traditional methods with stricter timelines.
- Rapid Fleet IPO opens for subscription from March 21 to March 25, with a price band of ₹183 to ₹192 per share. The company, established in 2006, offers logistics services and operates over 200 vehicles. The IPO aims to raise funds for vehicle acquisition and working capital.