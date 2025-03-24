LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on March 24, 2025 : Paradeep Parivahan share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with 20% discount at ₹78.40 apiece on BSE SME

1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:00 AM IST

