Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Mar 03 2025 10:28:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.85 -0.98%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,704.30 0.96%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.25 -1.18%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 284.15 2.34%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,165.20 -2.87%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  IPO News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025 : Beezaasan Explotech share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with a 16.6% discount at 146 apiece on BSE SME
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025 : Beezaasan Explotech share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with a 16.6% discount at ₹146 apiece on BSE SME

2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2025, 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on March 3, 2025: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

IPO News Today Live Updates: Beezaasan Explotech share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with a 16.6% discount at ₹146 apiece on BSE SMEPremium
IPO News Today Live Updates: Beezaasan Explotech share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with a 16.6% discount at 146 apiece on BSE SME

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Mar 2025, 10:01:19 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Beezaasan Explotech share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with a 16.6% discount at ₹146 apiece on BSE SME

  • Beezaasan Explotech share price debuted poorly on BSE SME, opening at 146, 16.57% below the issue price of 175. The IPO, which closed with a 5.43 times subscription, aims to fund expansions in explosive manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.
Read the full story here

03 Mar 2025, 09:23:24 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Shreenath Paper IPO allotment date in focus today. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

  • Shreenath Paper IPO share allotment will be finalised today, March 3. Investors can check their allotment status on Bigshare Services portal. The IPO was subscribed 1.85 times. Shares will be credited to demat accounts on March 4, with refunds starting for those not allotted shares.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue