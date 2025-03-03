IPO News Today Live Updates: Beezaasan Explotech share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with a 16.6% discount at 146 apiece on BSE SME

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Beezaasan Explotech share price debuted poorly on BSE SME, opening at ₹146, 16.57% below the issue price of ₹175. The IPO, which closed with a 5.43 times subscription, aims to fund expansions in explosive manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.
- Shreenath Paper IPO share allotment will be finalised today, March 3. Investors can check their allotment status on Bigshare Services portal. The IPO was subscribed 1.85 times. Shares will be credited to demat accounts on March 4, with refunds starting for those not allotted shares.