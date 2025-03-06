Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 06 2025 10:10:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.00 1.27%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 639.70 -0.20%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,188.90 1.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 401.25 -1.01%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 262.45 -0.92%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  IPO News Today Live Updates on March 6, 2025 : Tata Capital IPO: Tata group's financial arm looks to raise $2 bln via share sale, seeks $11 bln in valuation: Report
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on March 6, 2025 : Tata Capital IPO: Tata group's financial arm looks to raise $2 bln via share sale, seeks $11 bln in valuation: Report

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2025, 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on March 6, 2025: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

Latest news on March 6, 2025: Tata Capital IPO: Tata group's financial arm looks to raise $2 bln via share sale, seeks $11 bln in valuation: ReportPremium
Latest news on March 6, 2025: Tata Capital IPO: Tata group's financial arm looks to raise $2 bln via share sale, seeks $11 bln in valuation: Report

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2025, 09:44:40 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Tata Capital IPO: Tata group's financial arm looks to raise $2 bln via share sale, seeks $11 bln in valuation: Report

  • Tata Capital IPO could be valued at $11 billion, making it India's largest this year with potential proceeds of $2 billion. The company approved the listing of 230 million shares and a rights issue worth approximately $172 million, amidst a vibrant IPO sector in India.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue