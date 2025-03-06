IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.
IPO News Today Live: Tata Capital IPO: Tata group's financial arm looks to raise $2 bln via share sale, seeks $11 bln in valuation: Report
- Tata Capital IPO could be valued at $11 billion, making it India's largest this year with potential proceeds of $2 billion. The company approved the listing of 230 million shares and a rights issue worth approximately $172 million, amidst a vibrant IPO sector in India.