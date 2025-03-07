Explore
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.80 0.96%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 645.25 0.86%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,250.65 3.31%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.60 -0.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,690.00 0.01%
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on March 7, 2025 : SEBI to boost transparency, including on board conflicts, says new chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates: SEBI to boost transparency, including on board conflicts, says new chairman Tuhin Kanta PandeyPremium
IPO News Today Live Updates: SEBI to boost transparency, including on board conflicts, says new chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2025, 01:44:11 PM IST

IPO News Today Live: SEBI to boost transparency, including on board conflicts, says new chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

  • Veteran finance ministry bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey last week replaced Madhabi Puri Buch as the chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
07 Mar 2025, 01:08:38 PM IST

IPO News Today Live: NAPS Global India IPO share allotment finalised: Latest GMP, how to check status online

  • NAPS Global India's IPO allotment is finalized after limited interest. The SME IPO, valued at 11.88 crore, opened on March 4 and closed on March 6. Investors can check their allotment status online, with shares credited on March 10 and listing on BSE SME on March 11, 2025.
