Thu Oct 31 2024 15:43:00
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  IPO News Today Live Updates on November 1, 2024 : Afcons Infrastructure IPO to debut on the bourses on November 4; Here's what GMP, experts indicate ahead of listing
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on November 1, 2024 : Afcons Infrastructure IPO to debut on the bourses on November 4; Here’s what GMP, experts indicate ahead of listing

1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2024, 10:28 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on November 1, 2024: Explore the latest on initial public offerings (IPOs), featuring insights into newly public companies and market trends. Get the details on upcoming IPOs, pricing strategies, and how these new stocks perform on the exchange, providing crucial information for investors and market watchers

Latest news on November 1, 2024: Latest news on November 1, 2024: Afcons Infrastructure IPO will list on November 4 after concluding its subscription on October 29, achieving a 2.63 times overall subscription. Picture Credits: https://www.afcons.com/enPremium
Latest news on November 1, 2024: Afcons Infrastructure IPO will list on November 4 after concluding its subscription on October 29, achieving a 2.63 times overall subscription. Picture Credits: https://www.afcons.com/en

IPO News Today Live Updates: Navigate the dynamic world of initial public offerings with our dedicated IPO News section. Here, we bring you the latest updates on companies stepping into the public market, offering insights into their financial strategies, valuation, and market reception. Whether you're an investor looking for new opportunities or simply curious about the financial markets, our coverage provides essential information on IPO timelines, pricing, and performance post-listing. Stay informed about which companies are making their debut on the stock exchange and understand the trends and factors influencing their decisions to go public in today's economic landscape.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2024, 10:28:13 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Afcons Infrastructure IPO to debut on the bourses on November 4; Here’s what GMP, experts indicate ahead of listing

  • Afcons Infrastructure IPO is set to list on November 4, following a subscription period from October 25 to 29. The final subscription rate was 2.63 times, with retail investors at 94%. Despite initial challenges, the IPO raised 1,621 crore from anchor investors.
Read the full story here

