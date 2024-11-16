Explore
IPO News Today Live Updates on November 16, 2024 : Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO: What GMP, subscription status suggests ahead of final day of bidding
LIVE UPDATES

IPO News Today Live Updates on November 16, 2024 : Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO: What GMP, subscription status suggests ahead of final day of bidding

1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2024, 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

IPO News Today Live Updates on November 16, 2024

Latest news on November 16, 2024: Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO: What GMP, subscription status suggests ahead of final day of bidding (Image: Company Website)Premium
Latest news on November 16, 2024: Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO: What GMP, subscription status suggests ahead of final day of bidding (Image: Company Website)

IPO News Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2024, 09:56:17 AM IST

IPO News Today Live: Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO: What GMP, subscription status suggests ahead of final day of bidding

  • Zinka Logistics Solutions' IPO, worth 1,114.72 crore, opened on November 13 with low demand, reaching only 32% subscription by November 14. The grey market premium stands at 0, indicating neutral trading. Final share allotment is expected on November 19, with listing on November 21.
Read the full story here

